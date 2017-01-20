UC Berkeley rally against Trump ends
Hundreds of students from the University of California at Berkeley and Berkeley High School are marching toward Oakland Friday afternoon against the inauguration of President Donald Trump. A rally started at noon on Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley's campus, drawing about 1,000 demonstrators or more, some holding anti-Trump signs, university spokeswoman Janet Gilmore said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|23 min
|no bitchassness a...
|244
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|WhistleBlower
|17,457
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|21 hr
|CBee
|15
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC