UC Berkeley rally against Trump ends

Hundreds of students from the University of California at Berkeley and Berkeley High School are marching toward Oakland Friday afternoon against the inauguration of President Donald Trump. A rally started at noon on Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley's campus, drawing about 1,000 demonstrators or more, some holding anti-Trump signs, university spokeswoman Janet Gilmore said.

