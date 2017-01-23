Two People Found Dead in Berkeley Home; Area Evacuated
Police responded to the 3000 block of Deakin Street in Berkeley and found the two bodies, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The cause of the deaths was not immediately apparent, police said, and the building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
