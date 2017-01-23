Two people found dead Berkeley apartment
Two people were found dead inside a Berkeley apartment Monday afternoon, prompting police to evacuate their building and close off the street while investigators tried to determine what killed them. The 3000 block of Deakin Street, in central Berkeley, was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
