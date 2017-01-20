Trump wants to fight the effects of t...

Trump wants to fight the effects of trade, but what about automation?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

President Donald Trump has spoken often about trade's effect on US manufacturing employment but has said comparatively little about another economic force that has caused factories to shed jobs: high-tech machines and automation. At the Hyde Group's Southbridge factory, the amount of work that 100 employees do now would have required 180 workers more than a decade ago, said Bob Clemence, the company's vice president of sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Now_What- 20,772
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 4 hr Barros chingon 245
Abby Sunderland (Feb '13) 6 hr Stupid Christian ... 22
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr WhistleBlower 17,457
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) Fri CBee 15
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) Jan 16 Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Jan 16 Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC