Trump era sparks interfaith unity meeting in Berkeley
After saying she fears what the Trump era might mean for Muslims, Ameena Jandali noted that at least it was "good to be in a room of allies." Jandali, a founding member of the Islamic Networks Group, addressed several dozen East Bay interfaith clergy and community activists who gathered last week to map a social justice agenda going forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|11 hr
|Barros chingon
|268
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia"
|Dec '16
|Captain Yesterday
|20
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Reagan jr
|46
|Emotional kids, struggling teachers after polar...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC