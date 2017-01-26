Trump era sparks interfaith unity mee...

Trump era sparks interfaith unity meeting in Berkeley

Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

After saying she fears what the Trump era might mean for Muslims, Ameena Jandali noted that at least it was "good to be in a room of allies." Jandali, a founding member of the Islamic Networks Group, addressed several dozen East Bay interfaith clergy and community activists who gathered last week to map a social justice agenda going forward.

