Tideline, The Chariot Of Ferries, Launches Commuter Service Between SF, Berkeley, and Richmond

Much the way private shuttle buses like Chariot have been invading San Francisco for several years and providing more comfortable alternatives for the Muni-averse, a new public/private ferry service has just launched called Tideline , offering small-scale water taxis between San Francisco and the Berkeley Marina, and between San Francisco and Richmond. As KRON 4 reports , though, there seems to be a bit of a disagreement between the company and the City of Berkeley, with the latter saying Tideline hasn't yet gotten their permit to operate in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.