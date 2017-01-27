Tideline, The Chariot Of Ferries, Launches Commuter Service Between SF, Berkeley, and Richmond
Much the way private shuttle buses like Chariot have been invading San Francisco for several years and providing more comfortable alternatives for the Muni-averse, a new public/private ferry service has just launched called Tideline , offering small-scale water taxis between San Francisco and the Berkeley Marina, and between San Francisco and Richmond. As KRON 4 reports , though, there seems to be a bit of a disagreement between the company and the City of Berkeley, with the latter saying Tideline hasn't yet gotten their permit to operate in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|13 hr
|The Wookie
|271
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|14 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC