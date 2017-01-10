The suspect, a UC Berkeley student, w...

The suspect, a UC Berkeley student, was arrested in Southern California the day after the stabbings.

A popular teacher at a Lafayette outdoor education center has been identified as the woman killed in a violent stabbing Friday that left another woman badly injured. Pablo Gomez Jr. 24, of North Hollywood, is suspected of Berkeley's first homicide of 2017, police said.

