The flying Lily Camera drone is dead, buyers will be refunded
One year is a long time in Silicon Valley. The star of last year's CES, the promising flying Lily Camera, is no more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Mishdaddy
|144
|San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15)
|22 hr
|Anon
|8
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC