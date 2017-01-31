The Fast Casual Conversation on Repeat, and More A.M. Intel
OG Mission craft cocktail bar Trick Dog switches its menu concept up twice a year, with the ninth iteration debuting earlier this month . It's essentially a curated art show with cocktail pairings, and Trick Dog gathered artists to create fourteen different public murals around San Francisco, with cocktails based on each mural.
