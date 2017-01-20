Super Duper Burgers: First an East Ba...

Super Duper Burgers: First an East Bay expansion, then the world

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Super Duper Burgers, a growing San Francisco-based chain, specializes in burgers made of vegetarian-fed beef from family-owned ranches, which is ground daily, plus organic Straus Creamery shakes and house-made pickles. - Super Duper Burgers , the San Francisco-born chain that aims to expand not just throughout the Bay Area but globally, is starting with new locations in Concord and Berkeley and at SFO.

