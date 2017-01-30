Style Profile: American Amber Ale

Style Profile: American Amber Ale

Who remembers American Amber Ales? Not the hopped-up dry Red Ales that have been prevalent the last few years, but the original caramel and malty staple of microbreweries of the '80s and '90s? I feel like the Amber Ale is something of an endangered species these days, partially because of the current hops arms race, and partially because I think they are often regarded as boring, amateurish beers that "mature" breweries grow out of. That's a shame.

