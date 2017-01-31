State Senator From Berkeley Demands To See Melania Trump's Immigration Documents
California state senator Nancy Skinner makes a good point: If we already know that First Lady Melania Trump worked in this country illegally when she first arrived here from Slovenia in 1996, how do we even know what her exact citizenship status is? "No one in the Trump operation has released any of the documentation to indicate what was the circumstance [of Mrs. Trump's immigration], or whether she had full legal status,'' Skinner tells Politico California . "We only know they had a lawyer look at whatever papers she chose to give."
