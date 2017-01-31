State Senator From Berkeley Demands T...

State Senator From Berkeley Demands To See Melania Trump's Immigration Documents

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

California state senator Nancy Skinner makes a good point: If we already know that First Lady Melania Trump worked in this country illegally when she first arrived here from Slovenia in 1996, how do we even know what her exact citizenship status is? "No one in the Trump operation has released any of the documentation to indicate what was the circumstance [of Mrs. Trump's immigration], or whether she had full legal status,'' Skinner tells Politico California . "We only know they had a lawyer look at whatever papers she chose to give."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 13 min Barros chingon 314
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr rosemary 20,799
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
My Home Town Jan 26 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Missing teen in Richmond Jan 24 Fearless in Antioch 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC