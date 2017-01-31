State adopts emergency construction rules in wake of 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse
More than 800 properties in Berkeley with balconies or other exterior elevated elements were found to need repairs, according to information provided to the state by the city. The facade of the Library Gardens apartment building on Kittredge Street in Berkeley, Calif.
