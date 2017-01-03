Squatter Horror Story Involving Berkeley Professor Has Mother Jones Wishing Evictions Were Easier

Many #CALaws but 1 hasn't changed.A homeowner's worst nightmare: tenant not paying rent,refusing to leave. C u @8 :30 pic.twitter.com/wsvAT3RlxK A short-term rental horror story involving a UC Berkeley professor and her home of several decades in Kensington - an affluent, census-designated place in the Berkeley Hills, just north of Berkeley in Contra Costa County, with commanding views of the Bay - has reached the pages of ultra-liberal magazine Mother Jones , and because it involves academics, it's presented as a cautionary tale about how hard it is to evict people in California, and how the "sharing economy" can be an insane concept even among ostensibly trustworthy people with advanced degrees.

