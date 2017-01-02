Snapp Shots: Remembering three wise men this Epiphany

Wish Christmas could last longer than just one day? Actually, it already does - 12 days to be exact, from Christmas Eve until this Friday, the Feast of the Epiphany, which celebrates the visit of the Three Wise Men to the baby Jesus. I plan to observe Epiphany the same way I always do: playing the cantata Johann Sebastian Bach wrote for the occasion, "Sie werden aus Saba alle kommen" .

