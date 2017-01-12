Schemes fine but where is the revenue...

Schemes fine but where is the revenue: Bardhan

19 hrs ago

Jan. 13: Economist Pranab Bardhan today stressed the need for steps to arrest the school dropout rate and pointed out that the cash-strapped Bengal government did not have the resources to invest in remedial schemes on a scale needed for them to be effective. "Kanyashree, Shikshashree, Sabuj Sathi, midday meals... I support all of these.... To do this on a large scale, properly, we need a lot of money.

