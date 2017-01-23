San Francisco pelted by hail overnight
Rainwater pools at the intersection of Oxford and Center streets as a pedestrian stays dry under an umbrella in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. The National Weather Service received a number of reports of pea sized hail falling from City Hall to Bernal Heights to the Mission District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|41 min
|Le Jimbo
|258
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia"
|Dec '16
|Captain Yesterday
|20
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Nov '16
|Reagan jr
|46
|Emotional kids, struggling teachers after polar...
|Nov '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC