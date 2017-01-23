Samsung Finally Explains Note 7 Fires
After five months of "unprecedented" testing, Samsung yesterday revealed why batteries in its failed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone were prone to overheating and fires. Both the original battery for the device and the one used after the company's first recall had different but specific flaws that increased the chances of the positive and negative electrodes coming into contact, Samsung said.
