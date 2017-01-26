Samsung Finally Explains Note 7 Fires
After five months of "unprecedented" testing, Samsung yesterday revealed why batteries in its failed Galaxy Note 7 smartphone were prone to overheating and fires. Both the original battery for the device and the one used after the company's first recall had different but specific flaws that increased the chances of the positive and negative electrodes coming into contact, Samsung said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Le Jimbo
|287
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|melvin perez
|20,785
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC