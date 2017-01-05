Saha Brings Classic-Contemporary Midd...

Saha Brings Classic-Contemporary Middle Eastern Cuisine to Downtown Berkeley

For 12 years, Saha was housed in the Hotel Carlton in San Francisco, a boutique hotel in the Tenderloin, where it was fairly well hidden except to those who knew the talented chef, Mohamed Aboghanem, a native of Yemen . Now his fans have to drive across the bridge to Berkeley, where Saha has reimagined itself-right on Berkeley's main drag, Shattuck Avenue, in the beautiful Art Deco-style Berkeley Fine Arts Building at the corner of Haste Street.

