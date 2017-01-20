Robert Bergman wins Wolf Prize in Chemistry
For his discovery of the activation of carbon-hydrogen bonds of hydrocarbons by soluble transition-metal complexes, Robert Bergman has won the 2017 Wolf Prize in Chemistry. Bergman is the Gerald E.K. Branch Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley.
