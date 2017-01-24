Richmond program to celebrate Fred Ko...

Richmond program to celebrate Fred Korematsu Day

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Karen Korematsu, founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute, will discuss her father's life as a civil rights activist at a free talk at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Rosie the Riveter Visitor Education Center , 1414 Harbour Way South. The event celebrates Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution, a day created on Jan. 30, 2010, by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to remember the life of Fred Korematsu and recognize the importance of preserving civil liberties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 14 hr Dudley 265
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia" Dec '16 Captain Yesterday 20
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Nov '16 Reagan jr 46
News Emotional kids, struggling teachers after polar... Nov '16 Cordwainer Trout 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC