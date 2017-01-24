Richmond program to celebrate Fred Korematsu Day
Karen Korematsu, founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute, will discuss her father's life as a civil rights activist at a free talk at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Rosie the Riveter Visitor Education Center , 1414 Harbour Way South. The event celebrates Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution, a day created on Jan. 30, 2010, by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to remember the life of Fred Korematsu and recognize the importance of preserving civil liberties.
