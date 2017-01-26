Review sparked by tragic Berkeley balcony collapse finds more than 800 structures in need of repair
A review of buildings in Berkeley California, sparked by the tragic death of six Irish students when a balcony collapsed, has found more than 800 structures in need of repair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|melvin perez
|20,784
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|8 hr
|Barros chingon
|281
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC