Researcher unveils time crystal as new form of matter
A University of California, Berkeley, researcher has described how to make and measure the properties of a crystal that have a structure that repeats in time, namely a time crystal. Norman Yao, a UC Berkeley assistant professor of physics, has also predicted what the various phases surrounding the time crystal should be akin to the liquid and gas phases of ice in a paper published online recently in the journal Physical Review Letters.
