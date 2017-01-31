Researcher unveils time crystal as ne...

Researcher unveils time crystal as new form of matter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A University of California, Berkeley, researcher has described how to make and measure the properties of a crystal that have a structure that repeats in time, namely a time crystal. Norman Yao, a UC Berkeley assistant professor of physics, has also predicted what the various phases surrounding the time crystal should be akin to the liquid and gas phases of ice in a paper published online recently in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr melvin perez 20,787
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 11 hr Barros chingon 297
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Solarman 13
News Dictionary.com's word of the year: "Xenophobia" Dec '16 Captain Yesterday 20
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 31 at 12:00AM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,481 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC