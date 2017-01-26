Remarkable movie shows alien planets orbiting another star
Astronomers have used a specialised camera attached to a powerful telescope to produce the first remarkable "movie" of a family of planets circling another star. The incredible sequence shows four alien worlds, each larger than Jupiter, orbiting a young star that is five times brighter than the Sun.
