Radical Queer Activist Arrested In Murder Of Woman At UC-Berkeley
A radical left-wing activist who attends the University of California, Berkeley is the prime suspect in a fatal stabbing, and all one of his friends cares about is that he's labeled by his preferred pronoun in news articles covering the crime. Pablo Gomez Jr., 24, is suspected of stabbing one woman to death in Berkeley on Friday and injuring another in a separate incident.
