Radical Queer Activist Arrested In Mu...

Radical Queer Activist Arrested In Murder Of Woman At UC-Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A radical left-wing activist who attends the University of California, Berkeley is the prime suspect in a fatal stabbing, and all one of his friends cares about is that he's labeled by his preferred pronoun in news articles covering the crime. Pablo Gomez Jr., 24, is suspected of stabbing one woman to death in Berkeley on Friday and injuring another in a separate incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Thu inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Jan 3 Go Blue Forever 22
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 07 at 6:12PM PST

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC