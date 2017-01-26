Printers at 3 colleges produce anti-Semitic fliers
Printers on the campuses of three universities - Stanford, Vanderbilt and California, Berkeley - produced anti-Semitic fliers in a suspected hacking attempt. At Stanford, anti-Semitic fliers were sent to printers in offices around campus, The Stanford Daily reported Thursday.
