Police Release Video, Bank Offers Reward in Berkeley Robbery

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

In a screen shot from surveillance video, a bank robbery suspect walks out of a Wells Fargo branch in Berkeley with a stash of cash, brandishing a pistol as customers and employees lie on the floor. Wells Fargo Bank is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of a suspect in a Dec. 15 bank robbery at a branch in Berkeley.

