Only 12% Of The Billionaires In The World Are Women
Alice Walton attends American Federation of Arts Gala & Cultural Leadership Awards 2016 at Metropolitan Club on November 1, 2016 in New York City. Don't count on there being an overwhelming number of Alice Waltons in the world , because not even the top 1% is safe from gender inequality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|20 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC