Oakland may become rare American city...

Oakland may become rare American city with strict rules for spy gear use

17 hrs ago

OAKLAND, Calif.-A local privacy committee has sent a proposed surveillance oversight ordinance to the city council. This is a rare example of a major American city set to impose stricter controls on the acquisition, use, and evaluation of spy gear.

