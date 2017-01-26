Notre Dame leaves big impression on Cal commit Jordan Genmark-Heath
The California Golden Bears got a late surprise when Notre Dame defensive back commit Elijah Hicks decided to silently flip and enroll early in Berkeley as a California Golden Bear. Hicks is on campus and a welcome addition to a Cal defensive backfield loaded on talent.
