Notre Dame leaves big impression on C...

Notre Dame leaves big impression on Cal commit Jordan Genmark-Heath

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: California Golden Blogs

The California Golden Bears got a late surprise when Notre Dame defensive back commit Elijah Hicks decided to silently flip and enroll early in Berkeley as a California Golden Bear. Hicks is on campus and a welcome addition to a Cal defensive backfield loaded on talent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... 31 min tomin cali 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 1 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Barros chingon 270
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Thu Local 10
My Home Town Thu Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Jan 2 Secret Sources 357
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,077 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC