New Study Confirms There's Still Less...

New Study Confirms There's Still Less Global Warming Than Climate Models Predicted

A new study suggesting government scientists were right to adjust the global warming "pause" out of the global temperature record also shows the warmed up data shows less warming than most climate models predicted. A study by University of California-Berkeley climate scientist Zeke Hausfather claims National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists were correct in adjusting temperature readings taken from buoys upwards , nearly doubling the ocean warming trend to 0.12 degrees Celsius per decade for the past 18 years.

