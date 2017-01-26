More than 100 attend Twin Peaks meeti...

More than 100 attend Twin Peaks meeting on Nestlea s water withdrawals

13 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

TWIN Peaks >> More than 100 people, both from mountain communities and the valley below, attended a public meeting Sunday to discuss Nestle Waters North America's controversial withdrawal of spring water from a remote canyon in the San Bernardino National Forest. The League of Woman Voters and the Rim Forest-based Save Our Forest Association co-sponsored the event to about the expired Special Use Permit that continues to authorize Nestle's water withdrawals.

