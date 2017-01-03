MIT scientists: Monster storms will triple in California by 2100
As forecasters predicted 12 inches or more of rain in parts of Northern California over the next week, MIT released a new study that warned that the state could expect the frequency of extreme storms to triple by the end of the century. Using a new technique, MIT researchers can now predict the frequency of local, extreme rainfall events by identifying telltale large-scale patterns in atmospheric data.
