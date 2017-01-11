Milo invite sparks a malicious attack...

Milo invite sparks a malicious attacka on Berkeley College Republicans; private info leaked

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Berkeley College Republicans received a crash course in the politics of personal destruction this week when their private information was leaked over a planned event with Breitbart News' Milo Yiannopoulos. At least five current and former members of the University of California Berkeley's College Republicans had private information posted online Jan. 5 by a group called "Northern California Anti-Racist Action."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) 2 hr Mishdaddy 144
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) 17 hr Anon 8
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Jan 5 inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC