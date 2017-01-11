Milo invite sparks a malicious attacka on Berkeley College Republicans; private info leaked
Berkeley College Republicans received a crash course in the politics of personal destruction this week when their private information was leaked over a planned event with Breitbart News' Milo Yiannopoulos. At least five current and former members of the University of California Berkeley's College Republicans had private information posted online Jan. 5 by a group called "Northern California Anti-Racist Action."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
