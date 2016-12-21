Lymphangiogenesis: a new player in he...

Lymphangiogenesis: a new player in herpes simplex virus 1-triggered T-cell response

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Immunology and Cell Biology

Previous studies from these authors have investigated the role of HSV-1 infection in triggering VEGF-A-dependent neovascularization in mouse cornea. T cells are critical in preventing HSV-1 lytic cycle activation in the trigeminal ganglia , the anatomical site where the virus establishes a latent infection for the lifetime of the host.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Immunology and Cell Biology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why it Matters: Income inequality 2 hr Candiez6111 358
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Dudley 20,766
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... 7 hr Animal Slavery 21
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 15 hr Secret Sources 1
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Dec 31 please help 1
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,929

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC