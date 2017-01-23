Longtime investigator retires after 26 years
Solano County said goodbye Tuesday to a longtime public servant who, after 26 years with the public defender's officer, is retiring. Since the start of his career with the Solano County Public Defender's Office in 1990, now-retired investigator Les Durfee has been involved in more than 1,000 court cases and 50 local homicides - many with acquittals.
