Long-time Berkeley Rep Artistic Direc...

Long-time Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Tony Taccone Will Depart in 2019

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that long-time Michael Leibert Artistic Director Tony Taccone will depart the company at the end of its 50th anniversary season, 2018-19. When Taccone leaves he will have been on staff at the company for 33 years, 22 of which he will have served as artistic director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 min anybody anywhere 20,793
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 3 hr Dudley 303
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... Jan 27 tomin cali 24
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 26 Local 10
My Home Town Jan 26 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Missing teen in Richmond Jan 24 Fearless in Antioch 2
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC