Long-time Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Tony Taccone Will Depart in 2019
Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that long-time Michael Leibert Artistic Director Tony Taccone will depart the company at the end of its 50th anniversary season, 2018-19. When Taccone leaves he will have been on staff at the company for 33 years, 22 of which he will have served as artistic director.
