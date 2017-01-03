Leftist/queer/Latino activist in custody in Berkeley murder case

Watch as our mainstream media struggle to ignore an unusual murder case that is unfolding in Berkeley, California with all the elements needed for sensationalistic national media obsession. But because the alleged perp is a lefty, Latino, queer and transgender activist who uses the personal pronoun "they," I expect the bigfeet of the American media to leave the story to Fox News, the blogosphere, and the overseas press .

