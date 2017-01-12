Ladino groove: two moms channel 'hers...

Ladino groove: two moms channel 'herstory' through song and dance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

When dancer Miriam Peretz and musician Rachel Valfer perform "Madre: The Ladino Project" Sunday evening, they will manifest a long held dream. The pair of women, a single mother and a married mother of two, knew each other in childhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) 8 hr Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
News Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16) Sat smhsidewys 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Fri Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... Fri Local 1
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... Fri Local 3
Raiders Fri Local 4
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gitmo
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,954,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC