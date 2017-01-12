King's shift from dreamer to radical resonates for activists
In this May 17, 1967 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King speaks at the University of California administration building in Berkeley, Calif. Fifty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. asked Americans, "Where do we go from here?" His warning of chaos or community squarely confronted racism, and marked a shift from his emphasis on nonviolence to a demand for full economic and political equality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|4 hr
|elmwoodero
|8
|Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|smhsidewys
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Fri
|Local
|3
|Raiders
|Fri
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|Fri
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC