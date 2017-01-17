There are on the News Times story from Yesterday, titled King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers. In it, News Times reports that:

Civil rights leaders and activists are gathering at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On the same day that Americans celebrate King's legacy, his son is scheduled to meet President-elect Donald Trump . Martin Luther King III will meet with Trump at Trump Tower in New York.

