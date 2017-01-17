King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers
There are 163 comments on the News Times story from Yesterday, titled King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers. In it, News Times reports that:
Civil rights leaders and activists are gathering at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On the same day that Americans celebrate King's legacy, his son is scheduled to meet President-elect Donald Trump . Martin Luther King III will meet with Trump at Trump Tower in New York.
Join the discussion below
King said to judge people by their character...........Lewis is a racist and has no concerns for his oath of office or his word to the people.
#2 Yesterday
Interesting article to read.
I like how someone commented about John Lewis being criticized for saying Trump was not the legitimate president based on the Russians tampering with the election. Whereas Trump questioned the legitimacy of Barrack Obama being president based on the birther movement.
#3 Yesterday
I wonder what King would have said if he had heard the UN- Americana remarks made by a man who says he fought for civil rights 60 years ago. Wait i guess civil rights only pertain to Liberals and their views. To hell with anyone else.
#4 Yesterday
It's people like Lewis that divide the nation with untrue accusations. When Democrats were in office it was all about "togetherness." But now that they've lost the election, they want nothing to do with "togetherness." And I've got news for you Mr. Lewis, and for NYC and L.A. "You aren't going anywhere or accomplishing anything without the support of Mid America."
#5 Yesterday
Le Jimbo you are no longer my friend on here! There is no defensible words for Trumps and now your post. I thought there might be some hope and change with Trumps and your attitudes towards the African Americans after they helped Trump win
#6 Yesterday
The life-lesson bestowed to America's kids...from the likes of Rep. Lewis & Democrat Hero:
After losing a championship match, its perfectly acceptable to be WHINY-BABY SORE LOSERS, and to skip the trophy presentations.
#7 Yesterday
I've seen homeless people shouting at pigeons who make more sense than a New Yorker-subscribing pacifist like you.
#8 Yesterday
One of your more idiotic posts.
To begin with, John Lewis has the same right to his own opinion just like everyone else. When a butt hurt president elect feels the need to go on another of his little twitter rants, it shows more about his shallow character than that of his intended victim's. That you feel obligated to backup Trumps' insecurities shows off your depth of character, or the lack thereof.
#9 Yesterday
All civil rights leaders of the past deserve respect for what was accomplished. And now, Afro-Americans should look to Trump who will work for "everyone" instead trying to please one group.
#10 Yesterday
. Trump's character says it all.
#11 Yesterday
If Herr Drumf owned a shred of decency, believed his own rhetoric, or cared a twit about America...
...he'd demand this election be thrown out and another election held.
But neither Herr Drumpf or his Mafia have America as their priority.
#12 Yesterday
You are so correct and so does the 60 millions voters that elected Trump legitimacy you dumb-ass jack booted Liberal thug,. Get It!!
#13 Yesterday
don't forget about the 60 million plus three million more Americans that voted for the other candidate.
#14 Yesterday
I am still waiting for you to show where I said anything racist you little Liberal twerp? Did they teach you how to be a pinko, spotted-owl-kissing ecoterrorist in the socialist reeducation camp?
#15 Yesterday
He doesn't when he speaks for other moron.
#16 Yesterday
I never said that idiot. Read the post I responded to you dumb-ass.
#17 Yesterday
so I take it you have no actual response to his post. That was such a weak and childish response Trump might as well have said it himself . Oh well, I guess morons of a feather flock together.
#18 Yesterday
We will remember them until Friday at about noon. That is when we won't need to deal with their money grabbing sausage fingers any longer.
#19 Yesterday
Did ya miss where I said the poster was correct you idiot Liberal, The hater of American values. Did they teach you how to be a pinko, spotted-owl-kissing ecoterrorist in the socialist reeducation camp?
#20 Yesterday
I did read that post and I responded to your response to that post.
