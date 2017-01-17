King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Le...

King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers

There are 163 comments on the News Times story from Yesterday, titled King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers. In it, News Times reports that:

Civil rights leaders and activists are gathering at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On the same day that Americans celebrate King's legacy, his son is scheduled to meet President-elect Donald Trump . Martin Luther King III will meet with Trump at Trump Tower in New York.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,610

Paris

#1 Yesterday
King said to judge people by their character...........Lewis is a racist and has no concerns for his oath of office or his word to the people.

Judged:

6

4

3

Ms Mack

“I'm a proud grandma”

Since: Feb 12

5,116

Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
Interesting article to read.

I like how someone commented about John Lewis being criticized for saying Trump was not the legitimate president based on the Russians tampering with the election. Whereas Trump questioned the legitimacy of Barrack Obama being president based on the birther movement.

Judged:

3

3

2

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#3 Yesterday
I wonder what King would have said if he had heard the UN- Americana remarks made by a man who says he fought for civil rights 60 years ago. Wait i guess civil rights only pertain to Liberals and their views. To hell with anyone else.

Judged:

2

2

2

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#4 Yesterday
It's people like Lewis that divide the nation with untrue accusations. When Democrats were in office it was all about "togetherness." But now that they've lost the election, they want nothing to do with "togetherness." And I've got news for you Mr. Lewis, and for NYC and L.A. "You aren't going anywhere or accomplishing anything without the support of Mid America."

Judged:

2

1

1

Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#5 Yesterday
Le Jimbo you are no longer my friend on here! There is no defensible words for Trumps and now your post. I thought there might be some hope and change with Trumps and your attitudes towards the African Americans after they helped Trump win

Judged:

1

1

1

reality

Dayton, OH

#6 Yesterday
Democrat Hero wrote:
Le Jimbo you are no longer my friend on here! There is no defensible words for Trumps and now your post. I thought there might be some hope and change with Trumps and your attitudes towards the African Americans after they helped Trump win
The life-lesson bestowed to America's kids...from the likes of Rep. Lewis & Democrat Hero:
After losing a championship match, its perfectly acceptable to be WHINY-BABY SORE LOSERS, and to skip the trophy presentations.

Judged:

4

3

2

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#7 Yesterday
Democrat Hero wrote:
Le Jimbo you are no longer my friend on here! There is no defensible words for Trumps and now your post. I thought there might be some hope and change with Trumps and your attitudes towards the African Americans after they helped Trump win
I've seen homeless people shouting at pigeons who make more sense than a New Yorker-subscribing pacifist like you.

Judged:

2

1

1

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

954

Location hidden
#8 Yesterday
Le Jimbo wrote:
King said to judge people by their character..........Lewis is a racist and has no concerns for his oath of office or his word to the people.
One of your more idiotic posts.

To begin with, John Lewis has the same right to his own opinion just like everyone else. When a butt hurt president elect feels the need to go on another of his little twitter rants, it shows more about his shallow character than that of his intended victim's. That you feel obligated to backup Trumps' insecurities shows off your depth of character, or the lack thereof.

Judged:

5

4

4

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#9 Yesterday
All civil rights leaders of the past deserve respect for what was accomplished. And now, Afro-Americans should look to Trump who will work for "everyone" instead trying to please one group.

Judged:

2

1

1

Ftrump

United States

#10 Yesterday
Le Jimbo wrote:
King said to judge people by their character..........Lewis is a racist and has no concerns for his oath of office or his word to the people.
. Trump's character says it all.

Judged:

2

1

1

America First

Brazil, IN

#11 Yesterday
USA Today wrote:
It's people like Lewis that divide the nation with untrue accusations
If Herr Drumf owned a shred of decency, believed his own rhetoric, or cared a twit about America...

...he'd demand this election be thrown out and another election held.

But neither Herr Drumpf or his Mafia have America as their priority.

Judged:

1

1

1

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#12 Yesterday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

One of your more idiotic posts.

To begin with, John Lewis has the same right to his own opinion just like everyone else. When a butt hurt president elect feels the need to go on another of his little twitter rants, it shows more about his shallow character than that of his intended victim's. That you feel obligated to backup Trumps' insecurities shows off your depth of character, or the lack thereof.
You are so correct and so does the 60 millions voters that elected Trump legitimacy you dumb-ass jack booted Liberal thug,. Get It!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Ftrump

United States

#13 Yesterday
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> You are so correct and so does the 60 millions voters that elected Trump legitimacy you dumb-ass jack booted Liberal thug,. Get It!!
don't forget about the 60 million plus three million more Americans that voted for the other candidate.

Judged:

1

1

1

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#14 Yesterday
America First wrote:
<quoted text>

If Herr Drumf owned a shred of decency, believed his own rhetoric, or cared a twit about America...

...he'd demand this election be thrown out and another election held.

But neither Herr Drumpf or his Mafia have America as their priority.
I am still waiting for you to show where I said anything racist you little Liberal twerp? Did they teach you how to be a pinko, spotted-owl-kissing ecoterrorist in the socialist reeducation camp?

Judged:

2

2

2

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#15 Yesterday
RushFan666 wrote:
<quoted text>

One of your more idiotic posts.

To begin with, John Lewis has the same right to his own opinion just like everyone else. When a butt hurt president elect feels the need to go on another of his little twitter rants, it shows more about his shallow character than that of his intended victim's. That you feel obligated to backup Trumps' insecurities shows off your depth of character, or the lack thereof.
He doesn't when he speaks for other moron.

Judged:

1

1

1

Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#16 Yesterday
Ftrump wrote:
<quoted text> don't forget about the 60 million plus three million more Americans that voted for the other candidate.
I never said that idiot. Read the post I responded to you dumb-ass.

Judged:

1

Ftrump

United States

#17 Yesterday
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> I am still waiting for you to show where I said anything racist you little Liberal twerp? Did they teach you how to be a pinko, spotted-owl-kissing ecoterrorist in the socialist reeducation camp?
so I take it you have no actual response to his post. That was such a weak and childish response Trump might as well have said it himself . Oh well, I guess morons of a feather flock together.

Judged:

1

YIM

“This represents freedom”

Since: Jul 14

5,392

But it is not free. Get it?

#18 Yesterday
Ftrump wrote:
<quoted text> don't forget about the 60 million plus three million more Americans that voted for the other candidate.
We will remember them until Friday at about noon. That is when we won't need to deal with their money grabbing sausage fingers any longer.
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#19 Yesterday
Ftrump wrote:
<quoted text> don't forget about the 60 million plus three million more Americans that voted for the other candidate.
Did ya miss where I said the poster was correct you idiot Liberal, The hater of American values. Did they teach you how to be a pinko, spotted-owl-kissing ecoterrorist in the socialist reeducation camp?

Judged:

1

1

1

Ftrump

United States

#20 Yesterday
Truth wrote:
<quoted text> I never said that idiot. Read the post I responded to you dumb-ass.
I did read that post and I responded to your response to that post.
