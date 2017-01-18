Julia Cho's AUBERGINE at Berkeley Rep Wins 2017 Glickman Award

Theatre Bay Area has announced playwright Julio Cho and Berkeley Repertory Theatre have been selected as the recipients of this year's prestigious Will Glickman Award for Aubergine, which received its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in February 2016. This is the first Will Glickman Award for Julia Cho and the sixth for Berkeley Repertory Theatre , having previously secured the award for Philip Kan Gotanda 's Yankee Dawg You Die , Anne Galjour 's Hurricane/Mauvais Temps , Leigh Fondakowski 's The People's Temple , Sarah Ruhl 's In the Next Room , and Marcus Gardley 's The House that will not Stand .

