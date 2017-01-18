Julia Cho's AUBERGINE at Berkeley Rep Wins 2017 Glickman Award
Theatre Bay Area has announced playwright Julio Cho and Berkeley Repertory Theatre have been selected as the recipients of this year's prestigious Will Glickman Award for Aubergine, which received its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in February 2016. This is the first Will Glickman Award for Julia Cho and the sixth for Berkeley Repertory Theatre , having previously secured the award for Philip Kan Gotanda 's Yankee Dawg You Die , Anne Galjour 's Hurricane/Mauvais Temps , Leigh Fondakowski 's The People's Temple , Sarah Ruhl 's In the Next Room , and Marcus Gardley 's The House that will not Stand .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|213
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Tue
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Mon
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16)
|Jan 14
|smhsidewys
|8
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC