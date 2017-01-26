InvenTrust appoints Soskin senior vice president, portfolio management
Soskin joins InvenTrust with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, including extensive understanding of leasing, acquisitions and new development. He previously served as vice president, real estate for Primestor Development Inc., which engages in the acquisition, development, rehabilitation, leasing, and management of commercial properties.
