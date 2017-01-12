Immigrant groups to rally against Trump's planned crackdown

Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations at ... WASHINGTON - Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations at dozens of rallies across the country this weekend in what they are calling a "first salvo" against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration. Union leaders and young immigrants are organizing more than 50 protests and cultural events from Philadelphia to Phoenix on Saturday with an aim toward highlighting the power of the immigrant rights movement.

