Immigrant groups to rally against Trump's planned crackdown
Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations at ... WASHINGTON - Immigrant rights advocates are planning demonstrations at dozens of rallies across the country this weekend in what they are calling a "first salvo" against President-elect Donald Trump's pledged hard line on immigration. Union leaders and young immigrants are organizing more than 50 protests and cultural events from Philadelphia to Phoenix on Saturday with an aim toward highlighting the power of the immigrant rights movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|10 hr
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|10 hr
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|10 hr
|Local
|3
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|12 hr
|Local
|7
|Raiders
|12 hr
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|12 hr
|Local
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,459
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC