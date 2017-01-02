If not full recompense, Gold Medal is welcome recognition for WW II Filipino soldiers

Janny Ruiz, 98, survived the Bataan Death March and fought with the 45th Infantry Regiment, a unit of the Philippine Scouts, as he holds a photo of himself from the 1950's when he was serving in Korea as he shares his story at his home in Hercules, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Even though it came very late, many Filipino soldiers were denied the full military benefits they had been promised, the awarding of the gold medal is nonetheless appreciated.

