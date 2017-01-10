How to stop the cycle of negative tho...

How to stop the cycle of negative thoughts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Here's a New Year's challenge for the mind: Make this the year that you quiet all those negative thoughts swirling around your brain. All humans have a tendency to be a bit more like Eeyore than Tigger, to ruminate more on bad experiences than positive ones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 13 hr LOL 5
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 21 hr Sickofit 17,458
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) Wed Mishdaddy 144
News San Pablo police commander arrested in DUI stop (May '15) Wed Anon 8
News After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo... Tue Dudley 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Jan 8 Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,681 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC