How conservatives hijacked the idea of American exceptionalism.

Did you ever wonder why Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan took such root among the Republican base? Did it symbolize a return to an age when wages were higher and jobs more secure? Or was it coded racial language designed to signal a rollback to a time when people of color knew their place? In the soul-searching and recrimination among Democrats after Hillary Clinton's defeat, both theories have their champions. But a closer look at conservative rhetoric in recent years reveals that "Make America Great Again" was not Trump's invention.

