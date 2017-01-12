'He' Didn't Commit the Crime... 'They' Did
On January 6, a 27-year-old woman, Emilie Inman, was stabbed to death inside her home in Berkeley, California, and another Berkeley woman was stabbed on the street, allegedly by the same assailant, a UC-Berkeley student named Pablo Gomez Jr., who was arrested the next day and remains in custody. The grisly episode has, strangely enough, been turned into yet another skirmish in the "pronoun wars," a brand-new social-justice cause in which people who describe themselves as "gender-nonconforming" fight for the right to be referred to by their "preferred gender pronoun" or "PGP."
