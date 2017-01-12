'He' Didn't Commit the Crime... 'They...

'He' Didn't Commit the Crime... 'They' Did

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

On January 6, a 27-year-old woman, Emilie Inman, was stabbed to death inside her home in Berkeley, California, and another Berkeley woman was stabbed on the street, allegedly by the same assailant, a UC-Berkeley student named Pablo Gomez Jr., who was arrested the next day and remains in custody. The grisly episode has, strangely enough, been turned into yet another skirmish in the "pronoun wars," a brand-new social-justice cause in which people who describe themselves as "gender-nonconforming" fight for the right to be referred to by their "preferred gender pronoun" or "PGP."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 41 min RMG El Rey de Tra... 119
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) 2 hr Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) 21 hr Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Sat elmwoodero 8
News Vallejo a feels the Berna during candidatea s s... (Jan '16) Jan 14 smhsidewys 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca... Jan 13 Local 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC