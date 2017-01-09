Green Day announces Aug. 5 concert for Oakland coliseum
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performs in a small-venue show at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. for Green Day's Revolution Radio concert on Aug. 5 at the Alameda County Coliseum.
